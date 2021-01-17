LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/17/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Northerly wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens with some locally colder spots inland, around 20 or the 20s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light northerly wind.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be cold with on and off chances of snow and lake effect snow through the week.