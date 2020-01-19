LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/19/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night and Thursday, a slight chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.