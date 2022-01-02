Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures will be in the Western U.P.). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits to around 10 above right along the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be steady to slowly rising during the overnight hours.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens to around 20 near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. Temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds are possible. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds are possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Thursday, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds are possible. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero inland to the single digits to around 10 above right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.