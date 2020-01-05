LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/5/2019

Snowfall totals Sunday and Sunday night of 1 to 3 inches, 3 to 6 inches in the Eastern U.P.

Sunday, some snow with increasing wind. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South wind turning to the west and increasing 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH. Wind gusts over 40 MPH are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Sunday night, some snow showers with wind. Otherwise, some clearing during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts in the evening.



Monday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with snow and wind. Near steady temperatures in the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming north to northwest late.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow with wind. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Winds becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Near steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Near steady temperatures around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.