Today, turning very cold with lake effect snow showers. Windy. Some sunshine is possible outside of the lake effect snow showers. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens with wind chills below zero. Wind chills will be below zero. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills. Lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing outside of the lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10 away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and lake effect snow showers/clouds, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, very cold with very low to dangerous wind chills. Lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine outside of the lake effect snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills are possible. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10 away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and lake effect snow showers/clouds, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as cold by the afternoon. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as cold. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday. partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.