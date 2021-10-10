LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/10/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

