LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/11/2020

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperature will range from the 50s in the Eastern U.P. to the 60s in the Western U.P. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Western U.P. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind becoming west to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.