LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/13/2019

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix or snow is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, around 30 for inland areas of the Western U.P. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.