LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/20/2019

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with wind and a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.