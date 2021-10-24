LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/24/2021

Today, a few lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 right along the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.