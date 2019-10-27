LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/27/2019

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.