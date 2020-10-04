LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/4/2020

Sunday, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some 20s inland, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and wind. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.