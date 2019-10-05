LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/6/2019

Sunday, windy with a few rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

