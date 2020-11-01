LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2020

Today, windy with snow showers. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts 40 to 50 MPH. 50 to 60 MPH wind gusts or higher are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior.

Tonight, a few snow showers with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some 10s inland, around 30 right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday (Election Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday through Friday, mostly clear. High temperatures during the day will be in the 50s to around 60. Low temperatures at night will be in the 30s to around 40.