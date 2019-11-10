LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/10/2019

Today, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s by the afternoon hours. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tonight, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some single digits where there is clearing. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 0 or the single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P., teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, lake effect snow and possibly heavy lake effect snow. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 0 or the single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P., teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH. Winds turning to the west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with some snow U.P. wide. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.