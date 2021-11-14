Today, lake effect snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.
LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/14/2021
