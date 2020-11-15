LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/15/2020

Temperatures will be turning colder from west to east across the U.P. on Sunday and the rain will mix with and change over to snow as well from west to east. Sunday’s weather is almost a carven copy of what we saw two weeks ago on Sunday, Nov 1st with colder temperatures, rain changing to snow, and windy conditions.

Wind gusts through late Sunday afternoon could be 30 to 40 MPH or stronger, 50 MPH+ wind gusts are possible along Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. With these winds coming out of the west to northwest and north to northwest, we could see some lakeshore flooding along Lake Superior.