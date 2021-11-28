LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/28/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with snow or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.