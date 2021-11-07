LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/7/2021

Today, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. Light west to northwest wind.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.