LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/8/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, around 60 or the 60s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, around 60 or the 60s in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to southwest.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain and some gusty winds. Temperatures will range from the 40s in the Western U.P. to the 50s in the Eastern U.P. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain. Rain/snow or snow in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from the 20s in the Western U.P. to the 30s in the Eastern U.P. North to northwest wind becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.