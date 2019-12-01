LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/1/2019

Today (Sunday), snow and wind in the morning. Some snow and gusty winds in the afternoon. Some clearing is possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula in the afternoon. Lakeshore flooding possible along some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Near steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts, strongest wind gusts will be in the morning.

Final snowstorm totals of 8 to 18 inches of snow. Amounts will be sharply reduced in the Eastern U.P. north of M-28 (Newberry), near some parts of Lake Superior, and in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Sunday night, a chance of snow in the evening, then clearing skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Wind chills could be in the single digits in some locations.

Monday, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.