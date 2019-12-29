LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/29/2019

Sunday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. Winds becoming east to northeast 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, rain changing to a rain/snow mix or snow. Snow or a rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Snow could be heavy rain times. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. East to northeast wind becoming east to southeast 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, snow. Snow could be heavy at times. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Variable wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night (New Year’s Eve), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday (New Year’s Day), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures at night will be in the 20s.