LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/16/2020

Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of snow late. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall below zero. Light south to southeast wind.



Monday, cloudy with snow and some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, cloudy with snow. Freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH turning west to northwest during the overnight.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers with some gusty winds. Otherwise, some clearing. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits to around 10 above near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH.