LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:



 

Today, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday through Thursday, clouds and some sunshine with a few snow showers during the day. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers at night. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020"

Gwinn Modeltowners pay tribute to Dion Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gwinn Modeltowners pay tribute to Dion Brown"

Knee pain relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knee pain relief"

Helping out our fire fighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping out our fire fighters"

State Police: No calls missed during 911 outage

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police: No calls missed during 911 outage"