Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain or a wintry mix can’t be ruled out. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming west to northwest late in the day.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming north 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday and Tuesday, cloudy with on and off snow. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above.