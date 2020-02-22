LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/22/2020

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Areas of fog or freezing fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.