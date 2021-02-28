LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/28/2021

Today, cloudy with snow and some wind. A wintry mix or rain is possible closer to Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. High temperatures will range from the 20s in the far Western U.P. to around 30 or the 30s elsewhere. East to northeast wind becoming north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, turning much colder with snow showers and wind. Low temperatures will range from the single digits west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens elsewhere. Wind chills will be below 0. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, scattered snow showers and wind. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Wind chills will be at or below 0. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts (especially in the morning).



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland spots could fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning south to southwest late.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly clear with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday through Friday, dry conditions are expected. High temperatures during the day will be in the 30s to around 40, locally colder temperatures near some shorelines of the Great Lakes depending on the wind direction. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Colder temperatures are possible by Thursday night and Friday, stay tuned for weather forecast updates.