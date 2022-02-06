Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. Temperatures will be not as cold where there is lake effect snow and lake effect clouds. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. Light and variable wind becoming south to southwest late in the night.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. Gust winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.

Temperatures may trend colder at the end of the week staring Wednesday night or Thursday.