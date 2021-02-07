LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/7/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, some inland areas west of Marquette may not get above 0. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday-Friday, remaining very cold. Any snow should be lake effect snow mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along and north of M-28. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below 0, perhaps well below 0 for some inland areas.