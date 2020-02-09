LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/9/2020

Today, cloudy with snow. Highest snow amounts will be along U.S. 2 and south from Iron Mountain and points east. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming variable at 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, a chance of snow early, then clearing during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible in the afternoon.

Monday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow west of Marquette late. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall below zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall below zero. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.