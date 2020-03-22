LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/22/2020

Today, more cloud cover by the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Light wind.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light north wind.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Next weekend, a slight chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.