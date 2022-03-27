Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Low to perhaps very low wind chills possible in the morning. temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low to perhaps very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.