LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/29/2020

Today, cloudy with some rain and wind. A rain/snow mix is possible in some locations. Temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to northeast wind turning north to northwest and increasing to 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with wind and some rain or a rain/snow mix turning to some snow or a rain/snow mix. Accumulating snow is possible for locations west of Marquette with the higher snow accumulations in the higher terrain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

