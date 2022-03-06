Today, rain or wintry precipitation changing to snow showers. Gusty winds. Temperatures by this afternoon will be in the 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.
Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
