LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/8/2020

Forecast

Today, mostly sunny in the morning, more clouds in the afternoon. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s in the far Western U.P. and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts turning northerly during the overnight.



Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s, then turning colder late in the afternoon from north to south. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light wind.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday and Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow during the day. A slight chance of snow at night. Otherwise, some clouds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.