LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/11/2021

Today, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will range from the 40s closer to Lake Superior to the 50s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Looking ahead, temperatures will be turning chillier this upcoming week with continued rain shower chances. Temperatures may be cold enough for wintry precipitation by the middle of the week.