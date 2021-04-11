LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/11/2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will range from the 40s closer to Lake Superior to the 50s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Looking ahead, temperatures will be turning chillier this upcoming week with continued rain shower chances. Temperatures may be cold enough for wintry precipitation by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories