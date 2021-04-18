LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/18/2021

Today, increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s elsewhere. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will range from around 30 west of Marquette to around 40 along Lake Michigan. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

