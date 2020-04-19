LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/19/2020

Today, a few rain showers or snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from around 30 right along Lake Superior to the 40s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. Northerly wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Temperatures look to remain at or below average for the early to middle part of the week with rain shower or snow shower chances.

