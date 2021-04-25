LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/25/2021

Today, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming north to northeast late.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (mildest temperatures near the Michigan/Wisconsin border). Locally colder temperatures near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.