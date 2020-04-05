LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 4/5/2020

Today, sunny. Early morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s with some single digits for inland west areas. Afternoon temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tonight, increasing clouds late. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. Light southerly wind.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH turning west.



Wednesday. mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.