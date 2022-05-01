Today, cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming east to northeast.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.