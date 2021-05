Today, cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Looking ahead, cooler or chiller temperatures are expected this week with some rain showers chances.