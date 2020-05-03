LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/3/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 30s along Lake Superior to the 50s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the in the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.