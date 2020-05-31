LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 5/31/2020

Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba, locally colder near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, a few spots could fall into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine with a few rain showers or thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy with a few rain showers or thunderstorms possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.