LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/21/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. Early morning temperatures will be in the 50s. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light south wind.



Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light west to northwest wind.



Tuesday, a chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light west to northwest wind.

Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.