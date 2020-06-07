LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 6/7/2020

Sunday, clouds and sunshine with some possible rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny with very warm to hot temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear and remaining warm. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler closer to Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, increasing clouds with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Locally heavy rain is possible. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Locally heavy rain is possible. Humid. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain. Locally heavy rain is possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.