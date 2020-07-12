LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/12/2020

Today, clouds and sunshine. A rain shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler along Lake Superior. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Light and variable wind.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be a little warmer with some humidity returning. Rain showers and thunderstorms chances can’t be ruled out.