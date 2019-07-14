LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/14/2019

Saturday, sunshine with gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures in the 50s. Light south wind.

Sunday Through Tuesday, very warm with a chance of thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70.