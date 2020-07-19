LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/19/2020

Today, a chance of thunderstorms in the Eastern U.P. in the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny with wind. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts between 30 to 40 MPH. Higher wind gusts are possible in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts in the evening.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.