LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/21/2019

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind becoming west to northwest 5 to 10 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.